Apple expands new Maps data to France, Monaco, and New Zealand

In its fifteenth expansion of new Maps data, Apple is rolling out upgrades to to France, Monaco, and New Zealand.

Apple’s redesigned Maps offer faster and more accurate navigation and comprehensive views of roads, buildings, parks, airports, malls and more, making it easier and more enjoyable to map out any journey.

Apple is committed to keeping personal information safe and has built privacy into the core of Maps. With Maps, no sign-in is required and it is not connected to an Apple ID in any way. Personalized features, such as suggesting departure time to make the next appointment, are created using on-device intelligence. Any data collected by Maps while using the app, like search terms, navigation routing and traffic information, is associated with random identifiers that continually reset to ensure the best possible experience and to improve Maps. Maps goes even further to obscure a user’s location on Apple servers when searching for a location through a process called “fuzzing.” Maps converts the precise location where the search originated to a less-exact one after 24 hours and does not retain a history of what has been searched or where a user has been.

Justin O’Beirne:

On May 29, 2022, Apple began publicly testing its next expansion: France, Monaco, and New Zealand. This will be Apple’s fifteenth expansion of its new map data and France, Monaco, and New Zealand will be the fourteenth, fifteenth, and sixteenth countries to receive it. Covering 73 million people, this will also be Apple’s third largest expansion to date, in terms of population covered. Once Expansion #15 is released for all Apple Maps users, Apple’s new map data will cover 19.0% of Earth’s land area and 9.4% of the global population (i.e., 746 million people worldwide).

MacDailyNews Take: Mapping the world takes time (Monaco not so much 😘), but, as evidenced by the countries that have ben updated so far, it’s well worth the effort.

