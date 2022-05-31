Apple is bringing a slew of big changes to iOS 16 and iPadOS 16

According to Bloomberg News, Apple’s iOS 16 will include updates to notifications, messages and the Health app. iPadOS 16 will also include new multitasking panels for iPads. Apple is expected to announce the new OSes during its WWDC 2022 developer keynote address on June 6th.

Jessica Bursztynsky for CNBC:

The changes to the iPhone include updates to notifications, messages and the Health app, according to Bloomberg. Apple introduced new notification changes last year, too, including the option to bundle them together into a summary at a certain time of the day, and a new Focus mode that limits the notifications you see during specific times. The messages app is expected to get new audio features, Bloomberg said.

Meanwhile, the Health app is projected to get new features that work with the iPhone and Apple Watch, according to Bloomberg.

Apple is reportedly going to add new widgets to the lock screen with support for “always-on” displays on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. That would allow you to see widgets on your iPhone even when it’s just sitting on your desk.

The report also said Apple will add new iPad multitasking options. Last year, it made it much easier for two apps to run side by side, but some people who want to do more with their iPads have long wished for the option to run even more apps in different windows, like you might on a Mac.