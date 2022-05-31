Superstar game developer, Yu Suzuki, making his next game exclusively for Apple Arcade

One of Japan’s most revered game developers, Yu Suzuki, is making his next game for Apple’s mobile gaming subscription service, Apple Arcade.

There’s something for everyone on Apple Arcade. Brain teasers, magical quests, endless runners, sports games, beloved classics, and more — with new amazing games and updates added every week. Enjoy unlimited, uninterrupted, ad-free access to the games you love and the ones you’re going to love.

Stephen Totilo for Axios:

The game from Suzuki and his team is called Air Twister and features a princess-warrior who flies through fantastical environments to zap airborne enemies. It’s an arcade-style throwback to Suzuki’s earliest works, particularly the mid-’80s shoot-em-up Space Harrier. It is credited as coming from YS-Net, Suzuki’s independent development company. Suzuki is an industry pioneer and Hall of Famer. From the mid-1980s on, he oversaw the development of dozens of acclaimed games, including After Burner, Virtua Fighter, and Shenmue, all for iconic Japanese publisher Sega during its rivalry with Nintendo.

MacDailyNews Take: Air Twister is set for release on June 24th. This is a very nice coup for Apple Arcade!

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.