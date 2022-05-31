Apple owns dominant 62% revenue share of tablet applications processors

The global tablet applications processor (AP) market grew 12 percent to $3 billion in the calendar year 2021 and is dominated by Apple with 62% revenue share, dwarfing Intel’s 12% and Qualcomm’s 10% shares, according to Strategy Analytics’ Handset Component Technologies (HCT) Service report.

Arm-based tablets accounted for 89 percent of total tablet APs shipped in 2021.

Tablet AP ASPs grew 21 percent year on year, driven by a better mix and wafer supply constraints.

Sravan Kundojjala, author of the report and Director of Handset Component Technologies service at Strategy Analytics, said in a statement, “The tablet applications processor (AP) market, a key segment of the mobile computing market, declined 8% year-on-year in 2021 after seeing a rebound in 2020. Reduced demand for low-end tablet APs and wafer supply constraints affected shipments. However, shipments grew 13% compared to the pre-pandemic period (2019). Despite decline in shipments, the tablet AP market saw double-digit growth in average selling prices (ASP), thanks to a high mix of premium tablet APs.”

Mr. Kundojjala continued, “Apple, MediaTek and Unisoc posted shipments growth, while Allwinner, HiSilicon, Qualcomm, Rockchip and Samsung LSI saw shipment decline in 2021. MediaTek maintained its leading position in the non-Apple tablet AP market, driven by its design wins at Amazon, Lenovo, Samsung and others. On the other hand, Qualcomm shifted focus to premium tablets and saw a 15% shipment decline in 2021.”

MacDailyNews Take: Nobody wants fake iPads.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.