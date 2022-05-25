Apple Car manager leaves for Luminar after less than a year

Luminar has hired Christopher “CJ” Moore, a manager on the “Apple Car” car project and a former director of Autopilot at Tesla, to lead global software development.

Gabrielle Coppola and Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

Moore, who had joined Apple in August, will lead Luminar’s software team to develop autonomous safety features integrated with its lidar, or laser sensors, the auto-parts company said in a statement Wednesday. The departure from Apple continues a string of high-profile changes to its car project. Over the last two years, nearly the entire Apple Car management team has left. Earlier this month, Ian Goodfellow, another director on the Apple project, left for Alphabet Inc.’s DeepMind. At the same time, Apple has hired new managers from Ford, Rivian and other car industry players.

MacDailyNews Take: It’s a constantly spinning revolving door for these employees and companies. Employees pit companies against each other to secure the highest pay and most stock options. Apple will be just fine.

