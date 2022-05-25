Apple Car manager leaves for Luminar after less than a year

Luminar has hired Christopher “CJ” Moore, a manager on the “Apple Car” car project and a former director of Autopilot at Tesla, to lead global software development.
Gabrielle Coppola and Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:
Moore, who had joined Apple in August, will lead Luminar’s software team to develop autonomous safety features integrated with its lidar, or laser sensors, the auto-parts company said in a statement Wednesday.
The departure from Apple continues a string of high-profile changes to its car project. Over the last two years, nearly the entire Apple Car management team has left. Earlier this month, Ian Goodfellow, another director on the Apple project, left for Alphabet Inc.’s DeepMind. At the same time, Apple has hired new managers from Ford, Rivian and other car industry players.
MacDailyNews Take: It’s a constantly spinning revolving door for these employees and companies. Employees pit companies against each other to secure the highest pay and most stock options. Apple will be just fine.
Apple has no vision for what it is doing with this car boondoggle. Steve Jobs is not there to throw out bad ideas and promote good ones. There is no leader in Apple with serious technical vision and the strength of will and credibility to drive it to completion. So, it is just muddling toward nowhere in particular and taking its time because the employees know this is going to be a disaster. Who will stop it?
“Apple has no vision for what it is doing with this car boondoggle”
That wasn’t Apple’s vision – it was an idea their brilliant developers had.
The idea to come out with a car is Apple’s idea. Nobody else’s/
Hyper-intelligent people are not going to put up with Cook’s mediocre Woke-style management.
Been saying it for a long time.. There will never be an Apple car, ever….
The ongoing, seemingly perpetual discussion of this project is a waste of time as it will never produce anything your eventually going to drive..
At most, it may come out with some digital car enhancements in navigation perhaps, or driving safety.
And to use the excuse that its a revolving door as companies vie for talent, that might be true to some degree, until these people find out that there is no Apple car in sight after years of reports and rumors and its all smoke and mirrors, so they leave with a rock solid NDA so you never hear anything of the sort…