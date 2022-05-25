J.J. Abrams’ ‘Speed Racer’ live-action series in the works for Apple TV+

A “Speed Racer” live-action series is in the works for Apple TV+ with J.J. Abrams onboard as an executive producer, Variety reports

Joe Otterson for Variety:

Apple has given the project, which has been in the works for a considerable amount of time, a series order. Ron Fitzgerald and Hiram Martinez are attached to write and executive produce in addition to serving as co-showrunners. Abrams will executive produce under his Bad Robot banner. Warner Bros. Television is the studio, where Bad Robot is under an overall deal. “Speed Racer” follows the adventure of auto racer Speed Racer and his souped up car, the Mach 5. His team consists of his father and car builder Pops Racer, his little brother Spritle and his pet chimpanzee Chim-Chim, and Speed’s girlfriend Trixie. Speed also frequently crosses paths with the mysterious Racer X, who is secretly Speed’s older brother Rex Racer.

MacDailyNews Take: Last June, J.J. Abrams told Decider that he’s “a big fan of the people at Apple TV+” and “love[s] the experience so far.”

