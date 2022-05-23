Bank of America sets new $200 price target on Apple shares

Apple had its price target decreased by Bank of America revised its 12-month price target on Apple shares to $200.00 (from $215.00) via a research note to clients on Thursday. The investment firm currently has a “Buy” rating on Apple’s stock.

Bonnie Powley for Zolmax News:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock.

Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $188.10.