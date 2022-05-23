What’s coming for Apple Watch in watchOS 9

WWDC 2022 is only a couple of weeks away and among the various operating systems that Apple is expected to preview is watchOS 9, the next major release for Apple Watch.

José Adorno for 9t5Mac:

Although little is known about watchOS 9, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman gives a few tidbits about what to expect from this year’s watchOS thanks to rumors about Apple Watch Series 8: • Afib burden detection, or the ability to monitor how often a user is in a state of atrial fibrillation over a particular period;

• A low-power mode that works with apps and features, expanding upon the Power Reserve toggle;

• Satellite connectivity for sending short text messages and SOS alerts to emergency services when away from cellular connectivity;

• New sleep tracking feature;

• New women’s health and medication tracking features within the Health app;

• New workouts;

• New and revamped watch faces.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple will smartly keep the focus on fitness and health, two of Apple Watch’s biggest selling points.

