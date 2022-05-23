Ricky Martin to star in new Apple TV+ comedy series ‘Mrs. American Pie’

Multiple Grammy winner and Emmy nominee Ricky Martin is set to star in the forthcoming Apple TV+ comedy series “Mrs. American Pie,” Deadline reports.
Martin will star in Mrs. American Pie as the male lead, Robert, and is the latest to be added to a cast list that includes Kristen Wiig, Alison Janney and Laura Dern for the series that is exec produced by Dern.
The move is a huge lead role for Martin, who was last seen playing Antonio D’Amico in Ryan Murphy’s critically-acclaimed FX drama The Assassination of Gianni Versace, part of the American Crime Story anthology.
The 10-parter is a period comedy piece based on the novel by Juliet McDaniel.
Wiig leads as Maxine Simmons, a woman attempting to secure her seat at America’s most exclusive table: Palm Beach high society.
