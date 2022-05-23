Apple ups Apple Music subscription price for students in several countries

Via email to subscribers, Apple has bumped up the Apple Music subscription price for college students in several countries.

Sami Fathi for MacRumors:

The price change is not widespread and, based on MacRumors‘ findings, will impact ‌Apple Music‌ student subscribers in but not limited to Australia, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, New Zealand, India, South Africa, Indonesia, Israel, and Kenya. “Thank you for subscribing to ‌Apple Music‌. We wanted to let you know about an upcoming change to this subscription,” reads an email from Apple to ‌Apple Music‌ student subscribers. “Apple is raising the price of this subscription from USD 1.49 per month to USD 1.99 per month,” an email from Apple read to a customer in South Africa.

MacDailyNews Take: Did the Apple Music subscription price for students change in your country?

