Costco offers discounted Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and Apple News+ subscriptions

Costco has recently begun selling subscriptions to Apple services – Apple TV+, Apple News+, and Apple Arcade – at discounted yearly prices.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

‌Apple Arcade‌ is available for $44.99, down from the standard yearly price of $49.99, and ‌Apple TV+‌ is also available at the same $44.99 price point. ‌Apple News‌+ is available for $89.99 for a year of service.

Apple does not offer a yearly subscription to ‌Apple News‌+, selling it for $9.99 per month for a total yearly price of $120, so the $90 price point from Costco is a notable discount.