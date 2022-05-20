Costco offers discounted Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and Apple News+ subscriptions

Costco has recently begun selling subscriptions to Apple services – Apple TV+, Apple News+, and Apple Arcade – at discounted yearly prices.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

‌Apple Arcade‌ is available for $44.99, down from the standard yearly price of $49.99, and ‌Apple TV+‌ is also available at the same $44.99 price point. ‌Apple News‌+ is available for $89.99 for a year of service.

Apple does not offer a yearly subscription to ‌Apple News‌+, selling it for $9.99 per month for a total yearly price of $120, so the $90 price point from Costco is a notable discount.

MacDailyNews Note: More info via Costco here.

  1. These are good for one year, then automatically renew at regular monthly charge unless cancelled, so be careful about monitoring renewal if you want it or prefer an annual rate.

