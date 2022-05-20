Absolutely buy Apple stock at these discount prices

Should you buy Apple stock at these discount prices? Absolutely. Investors who miss the current opportunity in Apple will kick themselves later, Investor Place‘s Alex Sirois writes.
Alex Sirois for Investor Place:
There are multiple headwinds facing Apple stock currently. The truth is that the company is likely to face sustained issues in the coming weeks. However, it simply makes little sense to bet against it even as it slips from its spot as the world’s most valuable company.
Investors have to ask themselves a question: Which is more likely to hold for the long-term, very high oil prices or Apple as a premier technology company? I’d argue that the latter is much more likely. Yes, the war in Ukraine trudges on. However, Apple’s current woes are more of a consequence of temporary tech woes than anything else.
In other words, Apple will certainly rebound from its current position… Apple is an extremely resilient and powerful company. The idea that it will remain beaten down for an extended period of time is extremely unlikely… Apple will rise again. It may take a few months, but it’s just about as good a bet as there is in the stock market.
MacDailyNews Take: As Warren Buffett, who’s been smartly scooping up Apple shares at a discount of late, once said:
“Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful.”
3 Comments
Easy for Buffet to say. He’s got money to ride out Bidenomics.
Buying AAPL with all these economic down indicators is like Democrat Maxine Waters telling homeless protesters to “go home”.
Anyone with their eyes open can see the economy is going to sh*t in a hand basket. Here is an illustrative view…
https://media.patriots.win/post/Rt5gAteht1D7.jpeg
True…if you think the trend (down) has fizzled. It’s not at all illogical to conclude; it ain’t.
DCA on the way down, maybe?
I would trust Buffets advice before I trusted anyone who posts a link from a pro right wing blog site.