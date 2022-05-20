Absolutely buy Apple stock at these discount prices

Should you buy Apple stock at these discount prices? Absolutely. Investors who miss the current opportunity in Apple will kick themselves later, Investor Place‘s Alex Sirois writes.

Alex Sirois for Investor Place:

There are multiple headwinds facing Apple stock currently. The truth is that the company is likely to face sustained issues in the coming weeks. However, it simply makes little sense to bet against it even as it slips from its spot as the world’s most valuable company.

Investors have to ask themselves a question: Which is more likely to hold for the long-term, very high oil prices or Apple as a premier technology company? I’d argue that the latter is much more likely. Yes, the war in Ukraine trudges on. However, Apple’s current woes are more of a consequence of temporary tech woes than anything else.

In other words, Apple will certainly rebound from its current position… Apple is an extremely resilient and powerful company. The idea that it will remain beaten down for an extended period of time is extremely unlikely… Apple will rise again. It may take a few months, but it’s just about as good a bet as there is in the stock market.