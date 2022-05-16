New video: Hands on with next-gen iPhone 14 Pro Max replica

YouTuber Unbox Therapy has posted a hands-on look at the “iPhone 14 Pro Max,” a replica created by third-party case makers with access to detailed schematics and dimensions for Apple’s new upcoming flagship 6.7-inch smartphone.

Tim Hardwick for MacRumors:

As with the iPhone 13 Pro lineup, in 2022, we are expecting a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max, but this time the Pro models are said to feature two display cutouts – one pill-shaped, one circular – to house the Face ID components and front-facing camera, respectively. Slimmer bezels around the display will make space for these cutouts, according to rumors.

Unbox Therapy’s iPhone 14 Pro Max replica appears to mirror these changes, and it appears that there are some other, more minor tweaks to the handset, too. In this instance, there are no antenna bands on the edges of the device, along with slightly larger power and volume buttons, although the accuracy of these differences cannot be verified…

The handset is ever so slightly thicker, while the rear camera bump is marginally bigger, in terms of both height and width as well as level of protrusion. The only new dimensions we haven’t seen before are for individual lens diameters (16.17mm versus 15.51mm on the iPhone 13 Pro Max).