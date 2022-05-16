iOS 16 will feature refreshed Apple apps; retain current iOS look and feel

A new report says that Apple’s iOS 16 will introduce many major changes to the mobile operating system, but it will retain the current iOS 15 design language.

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

Apple is preparing to unveil its next generation of operating systems during the WWDC 2022 keynote on June 6, prompting rumors as to what will be unveiled. In speculation ahead of the developer conference, Apple is thought to be gearing up for big changes, but with a familiar appearance.

“Major changes across the system” will be introduced, according to Mark Gurman in the “Power On” newsletter for Bloomberg. The changes will include “new ways of interacting and some fresh Apple apps,” but Gurman stops short in saying what will actually change.

Despite the new elements, Gurman doesn’t expect Apple to “present a full redesign of the software,” indicating iOS 16 should stay relatively similar to iOS 15 in its general design aesthetic.