Apple releases new firmware for AirPods 2, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max

Apple has updated the second-generation AirPods, AirPods Max, and AirPods Pro, releasing a firmware update for the personal audio accessories on Tuesday.

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

Apple doesn’t usually provide any release notes for AirPods firmware, making it difficult to work out what has actually changed in each release. It is likely that each update includes bug fixes and performance improvements at a minimum. The firmware release is 4e71, and applies to the AirPods Max, AirPods Pro, and both the second-generation and third-generation AirPods. There is no official method to manually update the firmware of AirPods, but instead it is an automatically-installing firmware update. This occurs when your AirPods are connected to an iOS device, and are stored in the charging case with sufficient power.

MacDailyNews Note: New firmware versions automatically install when the AirPods or select Beats products are connected via Bluetooth to your iPhone.

To check your AirPods firmware version:

1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone

2. Choose “Bluetooth” menu

3. Locate AirPods or select Beats product

4. Tap the “i”

5. The “Firmware Version” number is revealed

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.