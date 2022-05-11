Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple iPhone 15 to dump Lightning for USB-C port in 2023

Apple’s iPhone 14, due this autumn, could be the last to sport a Lightning port. The company is considering moving to USB-C after the iPhone 14, according to a new report from uber-analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

My latest survey indicates that 2H23 new iPhone will abandon Lightning port and switch to USB-C port. USB-C could improve iPhone’s transfer and charging speed in hardware designs, but the final spec details still depend on iOS support. It’s expected to see existing USB-C-related suppliers of Apple’s ecosystem (e.g., IC controller, connector) become the market’s focus in the next 1-2 years, thanks to vast orders from iPhones and accessories’ adoption of USB-C ports. – Ming-Chi Kuo

Andrew Griffin for The Independent:

Apple has used Lightning for almost 10 years, when it was introduced to replace the much larger 30-pin cable that originated with the iPod. In recent years, many have forecast the death of the port. But until now, most have guessed that Lightning would be killed off with an iPhone that had no ports at all. Now the latest report suggests that Apple will instead switch for USB-C in the iPhone 15, or whatever it calls the phone due for release in 2023. Apple already uses USB-C in most of its other devices, including the iPad.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple will begin to offer a port-free iPhone version as soon as 2023.

