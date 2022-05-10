Tesla won’t add CarPlay, but there are workarounds

Tesla’s resistance to adding Apple’s CarPlay is well known, but there are third-party solutions available, with more coming soon.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

Developer Michał Gapiński has been working on this project for a long time. He shared a first look at the efforts earlier this year, showing how features like steering wheel controls, Apple Music support, and more were already supported. Gapiński’s latest update on the project shows how far it’s come, and it’s now available for you to try.

This hacky workaround is driven by a Raspberry Pi running a custom version of Android; the full suite of hardware includes another Raspberry Pi running Linux, which handles the video and networking capabilities. You’ll also need a micro-HDMI to HDMI cable and Ethernet cable to handle the video out of the Android Raspberry Pi and connect the two boards together…

Once you have all of the hardware, the actual software experience of using CarPlay is powered by the in-car browser that’s available on Tesla cars.