Tesla won’t add CarPlay, but there are workarounds

Tesla’s resistance to adding Apple’s CarPlay is well known, but there are third-party solutions available, with more coming soon.
Developer Michał Gapiński has been working on this project for a long time. He shared a first look at the efforts earlier this year, showing how features like steering wheel controls, Apple Music support, and more were already supported. Gapiński’s latest update on the project shows how far it’s come, and it’s now available for you to try.
This hacky workaround is driven by a Raspberry Pi running a custom version of Android; the full suite of hardware includes another Raspberry Pi running Linux, which handles the video and networking capabilities. You’ll also need a micro-HDMI to HDMI cable and Ethernet cable to handle the video out of the Android Raspberry Pi and connect the two boards together…
Once you have all of the hardware, the actual software experience of using CarPlay is powered by the in-car browser that’s available on Tesla cars.
MacDailyNews Note: A less intensive method may be on the way: an Alpine spokesperson confirmed to 9to5Mac that the company is actively working on aftermarket head units for Tesla cars that would deliver Apple CarPlay support.
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.
2 Comments
The only thing more insufferable than a Mac snob, other than a Windows snob, is a Tesla snob! Those folks are drinking the FlavorAid by the gallon!
There is a much easier workaround: Buy a different electric car.