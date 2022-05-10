What’s coming in Apple’s 2022 MacBook Air

Most Apple pundits and analysts expect Apple to introduce a new redesigned MacBook Air, powered, of course, by superior Apple Silicon, in 2022.

José Adorno for 9to5Mac:

While analysts Ross Young and Ming-Chi Kuo first believed Apple could add miniLED to this computer, they now say the company will remain with an LCD panel. Even though, a redesign is still expected with white bezels and colorful options…

Rumors so far say Apple will add two Thunderbolt ports for this machine, one on each side.

That said, a MagSafe connector is expected since Apple just brought it back to the MacBook Pro.

Naturally, rumors talk about the M2 chip. This processor is rumored to be faster than the base M1 model, but not as powerful as the M1 Pro, M1 Max, and M1 Ultra… The M2 chip (internally known as “Staten”)… has an eight-core CPU just like M1, [but] M2 will bring a more powerful 10-core GPU.