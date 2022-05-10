Apple working on thinner, potentially foldable OLED displays

Apple has begun the development of an OLED panel that doesn’t use a polarizer which will allow them to be made thinner, which makes them potentially foldable panels, TheElec reports Tuesday.

Gijong Lee for TheElec:

Polarizers are used to allow only lights in certain directions to pass through, thereby improving the visibility of the display. However, its use lessens the brightness, thereby affecting the luminance efficiency of the panel as well. Companies usually increase the power consumption of the panels to offset this but this also leads to less lifespan for the panels. Removing the polarizer and applying technology with a similar effect resolves these trade-offs.

MacDailyNews Take: If Apple does foldable devices, then folding devices will have been done right.

Last month, uber-analyst Ming-Chi Kuo wrote that Apple is testing a device with a 9-inch foldable display, but the company’s long-rumored foldable iPhone is unlikely to launch until 2025 or later.

