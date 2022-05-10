Apple preps major Services reorg

Apple Senior Vice President of Services, Eddy Cue, is reorganizing the management structure of its $76 billion Services business, pushing harder into areas including streaming and advertising, Business Insider reports Tuesday.

Among other things, Apple Services business includes the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud storage, Apple Pay, AppleCare, Apple News+, and advertising.

:

Apple’s Eddy Cue is discussing restructuring its $76 billion services business to make a bigger push into lucrative areas like streaming and advertising, and has already elevated executives to that end, sources said. One person who has spoken directly to Cue said the senior vice president of services is considering how to unleash growth by reorganizing its management structure and pushing harder into areas like streaming and advertising. Peter Stern, who is vice president of services and has looked after units including video, news, books, iCloud, advertising, Fitness+, and Apple One, according to his LinkedIn profile, has shed responsibility for advertising, say three people familiar with the matter. Stern’s heavy portfolio needs his full attention… Stern is said to have given his advertising responsibilities to one of his direct reports, Todd Teresi, a vice president responsible for Apple’s advertising business for more than a decade… [Apple] is expected to make a play for a raft of sports broadcasting rights, including the NFL’s Sunday Ticket and the NBA, when they come up for renewal.

MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, as Apple’s Services monster grows, more hands will be required to control its amny moving parts.

Using live sports to generate subscribers is a smart move, if we don’t say so ourselves:

Cook should consider bidding for and winning NFL Sunday Ticket away from Direct TV, buying rights to Premiere League and La Liga games, etc. and making them Apple TV exclusives. Go directly to the sports leagues with boatloads of cash. — MacDailyNews, May 6, 2014

