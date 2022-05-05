Fortnite returns to iPhones and iPads via Xbox Cloud Gaming

Microsoft today announced that Fortnite is available through its Xbox Cloud Gaming service, which means iPhone and iPad users can play Fortnite for free with a Microsoft account.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Fortnite is the first free-to-play game that has been aded to Xbox Cloud Gaming, which is still available in a beta capacity. Xbox Cloud Gaming is available in 26 countries and Fortnite can be played on Android smartphones and tablets, and Windows PCs in addition to iPhones and iPads. Nothing needs to be installed since Xbox Cloud Gaming is browser-based over-the-air gaming, and there is no membership required because Fortnite is free. The game supports native touch controls or a connected controller.

MacDailyNews Take: Too little (slow, latency) and too late for Epic.

