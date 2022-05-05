Apple TV+ developing ‘Prince of Tides’ series

Apple TV+ is developing a series version of “The Prince of Tides” which would follow the character Tom Wingo, who travels to New York after his sister attempts suicide. While there, he develops a relationship with his sister’s therapist, Susan Lowenstein.

Joe Otterson for Variety:

Tate Taylor will write and executive produce the adaptation, with John Norris executive producing with Taylor under their Wyolah Entertainment banner. Craig Anderson and Sharon Hall also executive produce. Sony Pictures Television is the studio. “The Prince of Tides” film starred Nick Nolte as Wingo and Barbara Streisand as Lowenstein. Streisand also directed the film, with Conroy and Becky Johnston co-writing the screenplay. It went on to become a great success, grossing over $75 million at the US box office against a reported budget of $30 million. It was nominated for seven Academy Awards as well, including those for best picture, best actor for Nolte, and best adapted screenplay. Taylor is known for writing and directing 2011’s “The Help,” which picked up four Oscar nominations and a win for Octavia Spencer for best supporting actress.

