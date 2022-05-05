Dow plummets 1,000 points, Nasdaq loses nearly 5% in worst day of the year for stocks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1,100 points, or more than 3%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell 3.7% and 4.9%, respectively, as stocks suffered their worst day of the year on Thursday, deepening the market’s losses for 2022.
On Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve increased its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points and said it would begin reducing its balance sheet in June in an attempt to rein in rampant inflation not seen in four decades..
Jesse Pound and Tanaya Macheel for CNBC:
Large tech stocks were under pressure, with Facebook-parent Meta Platforms and Amazon falling 5.8% and 7.1%, respectively. Microsoft dropped 4.7%. Salesforce tumbled 6.3%. [Apple is currently down 5.52%.]
The declines put the tech-heavy Nasdaq on track for one of its worst days since the pandemic began.
The Treasury market also saw a dramatic reversal of Wednesday’s rally. The 10-year Treasury yield, which moves opposite of price, surged back above 3% on Thursday and hit its highest level since 2018. Rising rates can put pressure on growth-oriented tech stocks, as they make far-off earnings less attractive to investors.
Thursday’s sell-off was broad, with more than 80% of S&P 500 stocks declining. Even outperformers for the year lost ground, with Chevron, Coca-Cola and Duke Energy all seeing relatively minor losses.
MacDailyNews Take: We’d love to somehow see nice sub-$150 deep discount price for Apple!
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.
10 Comments
You’re well-done… uh… watermelon… uh… wha… where am I?
Yes, it seems that U.S. Presidential Elections purchased by Mark Zuckerberg have consequences.
But, hey: No mean tweets.
Let’s go, Brandon!
Lots of highs being reported….
Yesterday, Apple at No.1 in worldwide PC market share!
Apple’s estimated global smartphone market share surged 20% between 2021 Q1 and 2022 Q1!
Highs, of a different kind:
US Productivity crashing 7.5% in Q1 – that is the biggest drop since 1947
Jobless Claims Rise To 3 Month High
Truckstop retail diesel prices hit a new record of $5.32/gallon.
And eff’g Russia wasn’t the cause of inflation….
President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan did contribute to inflation, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen conceded on Wednesday.
Mary Poppins will help us sort out all of this information, b/c Gd knows, we need some sorting.
Stop with the bull!
Build Back Better!
Again we see how utterly WORTHLESS Tim Cook’s shareholder buy backs are. Any and ALL benefits to shareholders are taken away at a moment’s notice. 75 billion dollars in buy backs last year and shareholders got NOTHING.
Those who sold their shares, they banked the money Tim Cook paid out. Those who stayed loyal to Apple, are left holding the bag. Had Tim Cook given out a 75 billion dollar special dividend, then ALL that money would be in share holder pocket’s right now even amidst this meltdown. There is nothing more corrupt to the core than shareholder buy backs. Pure 100% market manipulation, very temporary, with fictional gains to the long term shareholder.
Of course, the slobbering Tim Cook sycophants that infest this forum will 1 star this post. I say bring it on! I wear 1 stars with great pride.
The most miserable CEO in all of tech today is Tim Cook. A more worthless coattail riding do nothing, know nothing is hard to imagine. Tim Cook IS Apple’s Steve Ballmer.
FIRE Tim Cook!!!
This is awesome for buybacks… the lower the stock price, the better!
no huge fan of Tim Cook here but in fairness AAPL is weathering the storm better than most companies. The real fault lies with the leader of this country that thought it was a great idea to spike the cost of energy. Get ready for a long ride everyone. 2024 couldn’t get here quick enough.
“Original Mac User”, this is likely even simple enough for you to understand. There were about 17B shares. Now there are about 16B shares. The earnings (fyi profit) divided by each share is increased due to the reduction in share count. The earnings return per share is kind of important to a “share”holder. Anyways, when the overall market goes down, the amount it loses will likely be commensurate with the new earnings per share amount from the reduced share count. Even you should be able to momentarily stop from your furious and thoughtless pounding away on your keyboard done to sate your psychotic anti Apple/Anto Tim Cook rant to understand this basic math 101 equation. Or maybe not.
Though OMU may have part of it wrong, but let’s be frank, buybacks do very little, unless one holds a significant qty of shares. It’s also valuable to know, share buybacks used to be illegal. After that, it’s reasonable to wonder what’s changed? BBs are functional to high count shareholders AND they are very “functional” with Wall Street…come reporting day. The latter function sucks and makes them manipulative and influential beyond true market productivity.
Sorry to use the ‘d’ word but I will-
The Democrats have caused so many to lose confidence in almost ALL of our institutions, leading us towards economic ruin and to the brink of TOTAL war, the very things they always claim the Right is doing.
But it is happening.
So much disinformation over the past decade and now dragging down the Supreme Court (they actually started when ObamaCare was on the block) it’s just hard to look at the Left anymore as fellow countrymen with some different ideas on how to get to the same goals as the Right.
No. You on the Left have been duped into becoming the fucking scum of the Earth, allowing ANYTHING that goes against common sense to become the norm.
RESPONSIBLE voting.
Tampons in the boy’s school bathrooms.
Grown men in the little girls bathrooms.
OPEN borders!!!
Rioting allowed to destroy billions in business as if it’s just a toddler having a tantrum at bedtime.
Hijacking any forum to stop news of certain realities (like the Biden laptop) and replaced by lies (like Russian collusion for Trump).
Fuck you people and all you stand (or kneel….) for.
Nothing, NOTHING you represent is good for our country anymore.
Yeah, say some words like ‘equality’ and ‘environment’ to make some argument, but then do nothing to fix the issues, only arguments, protest and destruction because y’all don’t know HOW to fix any problems, just point out the things you don’t understand.
I have finally given up on trying to understand or befriend you.
YOU have become the enemy to my country.
(say Jan 6 and I’ll laugh in your stupid face)