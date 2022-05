Apple drops trade-in values for Mac, iPad, and Apple Watch models

Apple this week lowered its estimated trade-in values for select Mac, iPad, and Apple Watch models in the United States.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Apple has reduced trade-in values for the MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, MacBook, iMac, iMac Pro, Mac Pro, Mac mini, iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad, iPad mini, Apple Watch Series 3 through Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, and select Samsung and Google smartphones. Apple is also no longer accepting Apple Watch Series 2 trade-ins.

iPhone trade-in values are unchanged.

New trade-in values:

• MacBook Pro: Up to $1,000

• MacBook Air: Up to $400

• MacBook: Up to $220

• iMac Pro: Up to $1,500

• iMac: Up to $850

• Mac Pro: Up to $2,000

• Mac mini: Up to $450

• iPad Pro: Up to $655

• iPad Air: Up to $290

• iPad: Up to $190

• iPad mini: Up to $200

• Apple Watch Series 6: Up to $150

• Apple Watch SE: Up to $120

• Apple Watch Series 5: Up to $120

• Apple Watch Series 4: Up to $85

• Apple Watch Series 3: Up to $50