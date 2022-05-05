Apple Music bug replaces other apps in iPhone docks when downloaded

Apple’s iOS 15 has a bug that causes the Apple Music app to take a place in the iPhone’s dock when downloaded and, in a full dock, replacing another app that’s already there.

Oliver Haslam for iMore:

The issue, which appears to be impacting people seemingly at random and across builds of iOS 15, can cause the Apple Music app to replace whatever is already in the dock and, as you can imagine, that’s lead to more than a few conspiracy theories. Especially when the app that Apple Music replaces happens to be Spotify!

Seems like if you download the Apple Music app from App Store, it will automatically appear on your device (iPhone) dock, more than this, it will change any other 3d party app with the Music app. If on your dock, you only have Apple apps it won't do anything. pic.twitter.com/c0pkO9G2pq — Kevin Archer (@IM_Kevin_Archer) May 5, 2022

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has already jumped on the situation, suggesting that Apple has “rigged their operating system to do this.”

I just verified this on iOS 15.4.1. With Spotify installed and on the dock, installing Apple Music removed Spotify from the dock and put Apple Music there – without asking. Happens without Apple Music being run, so clearly Apple has rigged their OPERATING SYSTEM to do this! — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) May 5, 2022

MacDailyNews Take: We’d like to see Sweeney’s proof for his accusation – not that he’s ever provided any before.

As much as people are predictably suggesting that Apple is doing this on purpose to give Apple Music a leg up over Spotify and the competition, this is clearly a bug rather than anything untoward.

MacDailyNews Take: When’s the last time you downloaded the Apple Music app from the App Store?

