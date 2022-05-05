Apple TV+ hosts season two premiere of ‘Tehran’ espionage thriller

Apple TV+ today held the world premiere event of Emmy Award-winning global espionage thriller “Tehran” season two in New York. Attendees at the red carpet premiere included: series stars Glenn Close, Niv Sultan, Shaun Toub, Shervin Alenabi, Arash Marandi and Shila Ommi; creators and executive producers Dana Eden and Moshe Zonder; co-creator, director and executive producer Daniel Syrkin; and more.

Set to premiere this Friday, May 6 on Apple TV+, “Tehran” season two follows Tamar (Sultan), a Mossad hacker-agent who infiltrates Tehran under a false identity to help destroy Iran’s nuclear reactor. But when her mission fails, Tamar must plan an operation that will place everyone dear to her in jeopardy.

The series is created by Zonder, Eden and Maor Kohn, and directed by Syrkin. Omri Shenhar serves as writer alongside Zonder. Syrkin and Shenhar are also co-creators. The executive producers are Eden and Shula Spiegel for Donna and Shula Productions, Alon Aranya for Paper Plane Productions, Julien Leroux for Paper Entertainment, Peter Emerson for Cineflix Studios, and Zonder, Shenhar, Syrkin and Eldad Koblenz for Kan 11. “Tehran” is distributed internationally by Cineflix Rights.

