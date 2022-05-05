Apple’s Self Repair Program tested with iPhone battery fix

Apple last week announced the launch of a new Self Repair program, which is designed to allow iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone SE owners to repair their devices on their own using manuals, tools, and replacement parts sourced directly from Apple. So, MacRumors tasked videographer Dan Barbera with ordering a repair kit to replace the battery of his iPhone 12 mini.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Dan describes himself as the opposite of a handyman and he’s never done an iPhone repair before, so we thought he’d be the perfect representation of the average consumer who just wants to save some money by doing DIY repairs. The repair kit comes in two separate packages, and the two boxes weigh in at a whopping 79 pounds. You get it for a week before you need to send it back via UPS, or else Apple charges you $1300. It’s inconvenient to have to deal with one 40 pound repair kit and a second 30 pound repair kit, so that’s a negative right off the bat. It costs $49 to get the kit and $70.99 for the ‌iPhone 12 mini‌ battery bundle, though you get $24.15 back for sending in old parts. Overall, for the layperson, it’s probably better to take your phone to a professional for repair rather than attempting to fix it yourself. This is especially true of repairs for things like the battery and the display, which are generally cheaper to have Apple replace.

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote last November:

And just like that, “Right to Repair” legislation dies on the vine.

And, we’re going to repeat, because there will be a lot of products destroyed by customers who quickly find they’re in way over their head: Self Service Repair is intended for individual technicians with the knowledge and experience to repair electronic devices. For the vast majority of customers, visiting a professional repair provider with certified technicians who use genuine Apple parts is the safest and most reliable way to get a repair.

*Yes, the threat of “Right to Repair” legislation is what caused Apple to debut Self Service Repair.

