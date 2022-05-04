Canalys: Apple is now No.1 in worldwide PC market share

Canalys has Apple at No.1 in worldwide PC market share, because the research firm correctly counts tablets like iPad as personal computers.

The latest Canalys data shows that worldwide PC (including tablet) shipments fell just 3% annually in Q1 2022, to 118.1 million units. Despite this dip, shipments remain extremely strong compared with before the pandemic, with a three-year CAGR of 12% from Q1 2019.

In the total PC market (including desktops, notebooks and tablets), Apple took first place from Lenovo as it shipped 22.3 million units in Q1 2022, up 1% annually. Second-placed Lenovo saw a year-on-year decline of 12%, shipping 21.1 million devices worldwide. HP’s shipment of 15.9 million units placed it third as it also underwent a significant decline of 18%. Both HP and Lenovo faced a difficult comparison from a volume perspective due to their large Chromebook output in Q1 2021. Dell took fourth place and Samsung rounded out the top five with 8.8 million units shipped.

Worldwide tablet shipments fell slightly, by 3%, but against what was an exceptionally strong Q1 2021. Apple, again in first place, saw a 2% fall in shipments in Q1 as it shipped 14.9 million iPads worldwide. Second-placed Samsung also posted a 2% decline for a total of 7.9 million tablets shipped. For the first time in over a year, Amazon surpassed Lenovo to take third place with a growth of 3% on the back of heavy discounting of its Fire tablets. Lenovo endured the second biggest decline of the top five vendors, with its shipments down 20% year on year to 3 million units. Huawei rounded out the top five, with a 22% decline and 1.7 million tablets shipped globally.

