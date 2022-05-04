CDC tracked millions of Amercians’ phones to monitor vaccination, lockdown compliance

According to newly revealed documents, the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) used location data from tens of millions of Americans’ phones to track compliance with lockdown and vaccination mandates.

Joseph Cox for Vice’s Motherboard:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) bought access to location data harvested from tens of millions of phones in the United States to perform analysis of compliance with curfews, track patterns of people visiting K-12 schools, and specifically monitor the effectiveness of policy in the Navajo Nation, according to CDC documents obtained by Motherboard. The sort of data the CDC bought was aggregated — meaning it was designed to follow trends that emerge from the movements of groups of people — but researchers have repeatedly raised concerns with how location data can be deanonymized and used to track specific people. The documents reveal the expansive plan the CDC had last year to use location data from a highly controversial data broker [SafeGraph]. Zach Edwards, a cybersecurity researcher who closely follows the data marketplace, told Motherboard in an online chat after reviewing the documents: “The CDC seems to have purposefully created an open-ended list of use cases, which included monitoring curfews, neighbor-to-neighbor visits, visits to churches, schools and pharmacies, and also a variety of analysis with this data specifically focused on ‘violence.’” The procurement documents say that “This is an URGENT COVID-19 PR [procurement request],” and asks for the purchase to be expedited. But some of the use cases are not explicitly linked to the COVID-19 pandemic. One reads “Research points of interest for physical activity and chronic disease prevention such as visits to parks, gyms, or weight management businesses.”

Theo Wayt for The New York Post:

The CDC specifically monitored Americans’ visits to churches and schools, as well as “detailed counts of visits to participating pharmacies for vaccine monitoring,” internal documents from the federal agency obtained by Vice show. Data brokers like SafeGraph say that the information they sell represents the movements of groups of people rather than individual users. But critics have raised concerns about the data being less anonymous than data brokers claim. Google banned all app developers on its app store from working with SafeGraph last year after critics raised privacy concerns. In the internal CDC documents, the agency said it was able to glean “extremely accurate insights related to age, gender, race, citizenship status, income, and more” based on the cellphone data. The documents also show that the CDC wants to use the data for more than monitoring coronavirus efforts… “The mobility data obtained under this contract will be available for CDC agency-wide use and will support numerous CDC priorities,” the agency wrote.

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote as presciently as usual back on March 30, 2020, one day before “15 days to slow the spread” never ended (in some parts of the U.S. and the world):

No location data is truly anonymized. It can be cross-matched with other publicly-available data to identify and track individuals. The idea of any government using cellphone tracking to monitor its citizens’ movements, regardless of the reason, is chilling.

As we wrote on April 2, 2020, two days after “15 days to slow the spread” never ended (in some parts of the U.S. and the world):

They’ll tell you the COVID-19 tracking data is secure and protected. You know, just like Equifax did before the personal information of 140+ million people, nearly half the population of the U.S., was stolen (and has since, perplexingly, seemingly disappeared).

Those who would give up essential liberty to purchase a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety. — Benjamin Franklin

