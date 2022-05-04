Apple’s new 3-meter Thunderbolt 4 Pro Cable now available for $159

Apple’s new 3-meter Thunderbolt 4 Pro Cable is now available via the Apple Store Online for $159. Featuring a black braided design that coils without tangling, this 3-meter cable supports Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 4, and USB 4 data transfer up to 40Gb/s, USB 3.1 Gen 2 data transfer up to 10Gb/s, DisplayPort video output (HBR3), and charging up to 100W.
Use this cable to connect a Mac with Thunderbolt 3 or 4 (USB-C) ports to Thunderbolt (USB-C) and USB displays and devices such as Studio Display, Pro Display XDR, docks, and hard drives.
Highlights:
• Transfer data at up to 40Gb/s
• USB 3.1 Gen 2 data transfer at up to 10Gb/s
• DisplayPort video output (HBR3)
• Connect to Thunderbolt (USB-C) and USB devices and displays
• Up to 100 watts of power delivery
• Braided design that coils without tangling
• Thunderbolt logo helps it stand out from other cables
• Daisy-chain up to six Thunderbolt 3 devices
More info here.
MacDailyNews Take: Beauty. Apple also has a 1.8-meter Thunderbolt 4 Pro Cable available now for $129.
FYI: Cable Matters offers a 2-meter (6.6-foot) 40Gb/s Active Thunderbolt 4 Cable with 100W charging for $59.99 via Amazon.
2 Comments
Goes great with $800 wheels
Reportedly, Apple to release new 3-year loan program to support buyers of 3 meter cable. In addition, more attractive loan rates will be extended to those that buy LCD Wipe-Cloth at checkout.