Apple assembler Foxconn says no change to production as China ratchets up quixotic ‘zero-COVID’ quest

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has shut down dozens of metro stations and bus routes in Bejing on Wednesday as it ratchets up its quixotic quest to achieve zero-COVID and avoid the fate of Shanghai where millions of residents have been under strict lockdown, some complaining of starving and widespread pet slaughter for more than a month. Apple assembler Foxconn says no change to production in the central city of Zhengzhou.

Reuters:

China’s uncompromising battle against the coronavirus, which is believed to have emerged in Wuhan city in late 2019, is undermining its growth and hurting the international companies invested there, according to the latest forecasts and data. The central city of Zhengzhou, home to 12.6 million people and a factory of Apple’s iPhone manufacturer Foxconn, announced work-from-home and other COVID curbs for the coming week late on Tuesday, joining dozens of big cities under some form of lockdown. Taiwan announced on Tuesday it was cutting to seven days from 10 mandatory quarantine for all arrivals, its latest relaxation of the rules to try to live with COVID-19 and resume normal life even as the number of domestic infections spikes.

MacDailyNews Take: The CCP will achieve zero-COVID the day after we switch to Windows.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.