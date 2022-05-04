Apple to open flagship store in American Dream mall in New Jersey

Apple plans to open a flagship store at American Dream in the New Jersey Meadowlands alongside a ski slope, an aquarium, and more.

Joan Verdon for Forbes:

The owners of the American Dream mall in the New Jersey Meadowlands like to boast that their project has attractions not found in any other malls in the New York metro area, or much of the world – indoor water and amusement parks, a ski slope, an aquarium, an observation wheel. But the future tenant they seem proudest of lately is something many malls already have – an Apple store. The news, revealed by mall officials, that Apple plans to open a flagship store at American Dream gives the mall, which has struggled to fill its retail space, an important retail stamp of approval. Don Ghermezian, CEO of American Dream, confirmed that Apple had signed a lease, saying it is one of a number of impressive retail tenants coming this year to the mall… The store is expected to open by the end of the year, and will be located on the second level of Court D, across from the two-story Zara store, according to mall officials… American Dream officials said they could not comment on how may square feet Apple will occupy at the mall because the details have not been finalized.

MacDailyNews Take: This will help the American Dream mall immensely in attracting retailers to fill its gigantic 3-million square foot complex.

Apple Stores are usually the primary draw for the entire shopping center or retail area… Apple should be paying less in rent than the other retailers who benefit from the nearby presence of an Apple Store. — MacDailyNews, August 2, 2020

As we noted back in 2015: A growing number of malls are actually paying Apple to build a store in theirs.

And, now for a true classic:

I give [Apple] two years before they’re turning out the lights on a very painful and expensive mistake. – David Goldstein, Channel Marketing Corp. President, commenting on Apple’s opening of retail stores, May 21, 2001

