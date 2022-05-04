Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple abandons plan to redesign Mac mini

Apple has reportedly abandoned plans to redesign the Mac mini as uber-analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that the next-gen Mac mini will likely feature the same design as the current model.

Hartley Charlton for MacRumors:

According to a recent claim from reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the next-generation ‌Mac mini‌ is likely to retain the same form factor as the current model, which is an aluminum unibody design that Apple has used for every new ‌Mac mini‌ since 2010. Apple has been believed to be working on a new Mac mini for some time. It updated the entry-level ‌Mac mini‌ with the ‌M1‌ chip in November 2020, but the high-end offering is still the Space Gray model with an Intel processor from 2018. The potential of replacing this older high-end model with an Apple silicon machine was previously at the center of rumors related to new Mac minis, but now it looks like both the entry-level and the high-end model may be refreshed simultaneously.

MacDailyNews Take: While a new design might juice sales a bit (it’s “NEW!”), the aluminum square with rounded corners Mac mini design is already minimalist beauty. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

If the current design can handle housing a slow, hot, inefficient Intel snail, it can certainly accommodate fast, cool, efficient Apple Silicon!

A new color or color choices (see: iMac) alone would help in the sales department.

