Richard Roeper: Apple TV+ series ‘Shining Girls’ is ‘elegantly constructed, hauntingly memorable’

Richard Roeper for The Chicago Sun-Times:

In the elegantly constructed, hauntingly memorable and beautifully filmed new Apple TV+ series “Shining Girls,” series executive producer, sometimes director and star Elisabeth Moss plays one Kirby Mazrachi, an archivist at the Chicago Sun-Times in the early 1990s—and as someone who was working as a reporter and columnist at the Sun-Times at that time, I was left mesmerized at how the production team expertly, dare I say perfectly, captured the very essence of the paper in that era.

They got it right, from the newsroom with its metal desks and clunky computers and piles of notebooks and papers to the printing press and of course the marvelously ugly, barge-like Sun-Times Building on Wabash Avenue along the Chicago River, which as been digitally restored.

Moss is magnificent playing a woman whose life (lives?) has been stolen but refuses to be a victim. Wagner Moura is the quintessential Ink- and Booze-Stained Wretch. Libertyville’s own Phillipa Soo (“Hamilton”) has some terrific showcase moments as an astronomer at the Adler Planetarium who is on Harper’s radar.

The acting is sublime. The writing is outstanding. And the Chicago Sun-Times of the early 1990s takes a triumphant victory lap.