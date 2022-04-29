Don’t hold your breath for true wireless charging

On Wednesday, a press release from Israel-based wireless charging company Wi-Charge detailed plans for a partnership with Belkin to launch a consumer product with true wireless charging technology this year. Belkin is now tempering those expectations.

Scharon Harding for Ars Technica:

On Wednesday, TechCrunch interviewed Wi-Charge co-founder and Chief Business Officer Ori Mor. The TechCrunch reporter wrote that Wi-Charge “told me it has just inked a mysterious deal with Belkin, and we can expect the first wireless power device to show up from the accessories manufacturer later this year.”

Mor stoked hopes of domestic cable- and pad-free wireless charging by saying that the Belkin product in the works is “a center-stage consumer product” and that Belkin had chosen “a perfect application.”

However, a statement Thursday from Belkin spokesperson Jen Wei suggested that Belkin is further away from a Wi-Charge-based product release.

“Currently, our agreement with Wi-Charge only commits us to R&D on some product concepts, so it’s too early to comment on the timing of viable consumer products,” Wei said in an emailed statement to Ars Technica… Wei said that Belkin is still “fully committed to the wired-to-wireless transition and believe[s] in a future of cable-free charging.”