Some Apple Retail Stores are hiring fewer ‘genius’ employees

Apple has slowed hiring at select retail locations for its “Genius” positions, an effort that some employees see as a cost-cutting move, Bloomberg News reports citing “people with knowledge of the matter.”

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

In recent weeks, Apple informed some stores that it won’t be filling Genius positions that became available after employee departures, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the situation is private. The company also retracted verbal job offers for such roles in some cases. Still, Apple hasn’t laid off workers or enacted a widespread hiring freeze, according to the people.

Apple declined to comment, and the Cupertino, California-based company continues to advertise for Genius roles on its website.

The slowdown has resulted in five or more technical-support positions going unfilled at individual stores, according to employees. The employees described the changes as part of an effort to lower headcount at locations that aren’t seeing as many customers as they did before the pandemic.