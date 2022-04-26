Apple not benefiting from privacy changes that kneecapped Facebook

Apple released a new report on Tuesday which refutes accusations that it profits from App Tracking Transparency (ATT) privacy framework introduced last year that have kneecapped Facebook (Meta)’s advertising business.

Daniel Howley for Yahoo Finance:

The report, which was funded by Apple and performed by Columbia Business School professor Kinshuk Jerath, is meant to show that while Meta estimates Apple’s App Tracking Transparency technology will cost its ad business $10 billion in 2022, that cash isn’t going to Apple.

According to the report, which Jerath wrote using publicly available data, claims that advertisers are flocking to Apple as a result of the new policy’s impact on Meta are simply inaccurate.

The report comes just one day before Meta will announce its Q1 earnings, the company’s first report since it announced Apple’s new policy will cost it some $10 billion in ad revenue in 2022. On the other hand, Apple, which is set to report its Q2 earnings on Thursday, saw record ad revenue in Q1.

App Tracking Transparency, which Apple rolled out to iOS 14.5 users in 2021, asks users if they want apps to track their activity across the web. Turning the feature off keeps companies like Meta from being able to learn more about its users via third-party websites and apps, which impacts ad targeting.

Without accurate ad targeting, advertisers will shift away from services like Meta and spend their advertising budgets on other platforms or services.