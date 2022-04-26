Apple opening new engineering and test facility at its Cork, Ireland campus

Apple is opening a new multimillion-euro engineering and test facility in its Cork, Ireland campus. The new facility – the first of its kind in Europe – will be responsible for testing and analyzing products.

Vish Gain for SiliconRepublic:

A team of highly skilled engineers and technicians will be equipped with high-tech equipment such as CT scanners and electron microscopes to ensure product quality.

The new facility is the result of a renovation of an old warehouse, with one of the world’s most valuable companies investing “tens of millions of euros” and employing around 300 construction workers, mostly local.

While the original structure of the warehouse has been kept intact, Apple said that the interiors have been completely transformed to create what it described as a facility that is the “first of its kind in Europe.”

Apple also noted the “exceptional growth” of its artificial intelligence and machine learning team, which was first set up in Cork in late 2019 and has now grown to a team of more than 680 people.