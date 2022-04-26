Apple releases new AirTag firmware

Apple on Tuesday released new firmware (version 1.0.391, build number 1A301) for the company’s AirTag item trackers.

José Adorno for 9to5Mac:

The new version of AirTag firmware comes seven months after the previous release. Last year, Apple made improvements to anti-stalking features for the item trackers and also launched an app for Android users to discover an AirTag. It’s unclear what’s new in this updated firmware version, but we’ll update the story once we learn more about it. It’s also possible that today’s update to AirTag includes additional improvements to the anti-stalking features Apple has been working on since the launch of the product last year.

MacDailyNews Note: To find which firmware version you’re running in the Find My app on iPhone, iPad or Mac, just find your AirTag(s) under “Items,” tap/click the AirTag and then tap/click the AirTag’s name to reveal the Serial and Firmware numbers.

In a Find My app update, we’d like for Apple to add a long press — or an additional tap in iOS and iPadOS and an additional click on the Mac — to that Firmware version number that would reveal the build number.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.