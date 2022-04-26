President Trump’s ‘Truth Social’ again No.1 on Apple App Store after beta ends

Last Friday, the free speech video platform Rumble on Friday announced that Truth Social, the social media platform created by the Trump Media & Technology Group, has successfully migrated its website and mobile applications to Rumble’s cloud infrastructure and onboarding of over 1.5 million waitlisted users began in earnest on Saturday.

On Monday, free speech proponent Elon Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion and, after dropping down Apple’s App Store list during its beta period, Truth Social began climbing Apple’s Top Chart to again hit No.1 on Tuesday.

The app originally became available to download shortly before midnight ET on February 20, 2022 and the service remained in beta through Saturday, April 23rd and quickly hit the No. 1 spot in Apple’s App Store.

The app remains iOS-only, available only on the App Store for iPhone, but former President Trump said at a Save America Rally held in Delaware, Ohio on Saturday that a version of Truth Social for Android is in the testing stage and would be available “soon.”

MacDailyNews Take: Android settlers. Forever waiting for lowest common denominator ports of iOS apps.

