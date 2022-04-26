President Trump’s ‘Truth Social’ again No.1 on Apple App Store after beta ends

Last Friday, the free speech video platform Rumble on Friday announced that Truth Social, the social media platform created by the Trump Media & Technology Group, has successfully migrated its website and mobile applications to Rumble’s cloud infrastructure and onboarding of over 1.5 million waitlisted users began in earnest on Saturday.
On Monday, free speech proponent Elon Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion and, after dropping down Apple’s App Store list during its beta period, Truth Social began climbing Apple’s Top Chart to again hit No.1 on Tuesday.
The app originally became available to download shortly before midnight ET on February 20, 2022 and the service remained in beta through Saturday, April 23rd and quickly hit the No. 1 spot in Apple’s App Store.
The app remains iOS-only, available only on the App Store for iPhone, but former President Trump said at a Save America Rally held in Delaware, Ohio on Saturday that a version of Truth Social for Android is in the testing stage and would be available “soon.”
MacDailyNews Take: Android settlers. Forever waiting for lowest common denominator ports of iOS apps.
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.
28 Comments
Truth Social is a very good app. It’s fast, with excellent video (Rumble). Users are onboarding quickly and posting a lot of content.
President Trump needs to start posting Truths now that the waitlist is being moved to active users.
I want a web version next!
Figured you’d be the first to post on this. Now that you losers have your own place to suck on all the lies you like to spread, perhaps you can leave us alone here?
‘We’re gonna make memes of you Leftards until you cry. And then we’re going to make memes of you crying. Get the F out of here.’
See, that’s the entire problem with you people. You’ve been convinced that politics is all about “getting the left” when it should be about working together. And you can try but you won’t make me cry. My crust is thick 🙂
Show me how YOU worked together WITH Trump.
Yeah, that’s what I thought.
See, this is the entire problem with people like YOU. You talk about working together right after you say this garbage…
“Now that you losers have your own place to suck on all the lies you like to spread”
Stop pretending you’re right and you’re better. You’re NOT!
How can I work with Trump? He wasn’t interested in working with anyone. His way or the highway which is entirely my point. Don’t live in his country anyway.
I’m not pretending or even suggesting I’m right. But what I’m saying is that we all need to work together, the moderate left and the moderate right or nothing will get done. Let the far left and the far right drool in the corners, I’m not interested in them or the lies they both base their existence on.
“Working together!” That’s funny. The D Party has been about “getting the right” for 4+ years. It’s a competitive situ…I get this and this will never change, but when deception and illegality become part of the game–Russian collusion involving all parts of govt and media–working with THAT side is stupid. Trump is, was and can be distasteful, but the taste of another distasteful personality; add to that the pounds, years and depth of her malfeasance, a pretty unhappy crowd on the other side has reason to be upset, as does the majority of the citizenry.
Your crust isn’t thick…you are speaking as someone that’s been caught.
Well, it’s pretty obvious there was Trump-Russian collusion. He’s still praising Putin.
As for getting the other side, well, it can change. Vote in moderates who will work together. Much to the chagrin of the right here in my country, our two centre left parties have agreed to work together and guess what? Things are getting done.
Anyway, as much as I enjoy poking you folks, I have work to do. I hope you find some truth soon 🙂
Let’s not forget Mr Moon, all of the “working together” and the govt and media collusion on the left has resulted in a Mr. Num-num, ala Dingleberry, with Mommy as Assistant, for President. Say nothing of the toddler-speaking space-cadet occupying the VP slot.
Truthfully, he “campaigned” from a basement and said nothing to confirm he was presidential because of the left’s “working together” to limit awareness of his deficiencies…read: stick it to the right.
To a great fault, the R’s have been the come along-go along Polly-Anna Party.
That’s idiocy in itself. It seems like the patty-cake playground policy has/is changing. That will be good for everyone…if so. Why? Truth, honesty and reality might prevail. Derailing the Deception Party is needed.
“You people”, “You losers”….your words. But let’s work together huh. GFY. Hard.
“You losers” means the far right and, actually, the far left. Neither are interested in working with anyone so they can take the advice you offered to me. 🙂
“President* Trump needs to start posting Truths now that the waitlist is being moved to active users.”
The absurdity of the year!
He will post Truths if he can find where to steal them.
The “My Pillow Guy” and Elon Musk teaming up to help Libs cry themselves to sleep.
I’m glad that it’s finally up and running. I just hope that they keep it restricted to citizens of Apple’s home country, they are the ones truly deserving of this. Good luck.
Wish in one hand and crap in the other and see which one fills up first. You can go now and cry your Leftist eyes out regarding your sour grapes fantasy wish…
Ha! And the followers of the crazy liar can continue to shoot up bleach, if they have fanatically followed the doctrines of this supermegalomaniac fake president.
HI Alex, could I have, “It’s Just Personality–no he didn’t say that about bleach, you lie” for $1000?
I’m not sure how Gab, GETTR, Parler, etc. are going to make it now that we have Truth Social which offers everything the others do and more.
With Musk taking control of Twitter and the rise of Truth Social, free speech might finally be able to make a comeback!
Millions of Twitter users are upset today.
Not because they fear they will be banned or censored.
But because they fear the people that disagree with them may not be banned or censored.
It’s not hyperbole….It’s observable and objective to conclude the liberal’s thinking has little logic and is hypocritical. A long-term liberal politico and spokesperson on an essential American topic–today and historically–confirms and is broadly representative:
Big babies are doing what babies do…all over the country. Nap-time needed.
Interesting comment when you consider that the right, at least as represented by the comments on here, are only concerned with one line of thinking: What’s in it for me?
Wrong. Again.
The concerned Right’s one line of thinking is not “What’s in it for me”, but rather…
Free at last. Free at last. Thank God Almighty, we’re free at last.
Yeah, when it comes to ONES’s own freedom of speech (read freedom), yes, it’s personal…”selfish”, if you will. Typically, it’s a indi concern and then applies to the broad/cultural application.
Just to reverse the table…what are liberals crying about today? Answer; it’s “what’s no longer in it for me.”
Can I give a big “DUH” to that?
What happens when bot accounts are deleted, and you don’t have fake outrage over stupid, non sensical crap?
Almost like people can engage in regular debate, only to realize that the resistance is completely gone.
“Where did they go?” they will ask.
Nowhere. They never existed in the first place.
How many douche bag Twitter losers whining about Elon Musk buying Twitter and are saying they are out of here, will actually leave Twitter?
About the same amount of Hollywood sh*t types that pledged to leave America after Trump was elected President in 2016 and are still here!
A shame! This Biff D.Tannen will again be filling posts with is absurd lies!
Ah, yes, Truth Social: the public restrooms of the internet.
In the name of ‘free speech’, do we think TS will let me post that Trump is a ‘Dumb Fxxk”?