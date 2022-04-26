Apple looks poised to exceed expectations, post all-time record Q2 earnings on April 28th

Apple investors may see Apple’s stock price receive a nice boost when the company releases its fiscal 2022 second quarter results for the three months ended March 26th, on April 28th. The company is widely expected to post a new all-time fiscal Q2 record.

Harsh Chauhan for The Motley Fool:

When Apple released its fiscal first-quarter results in January this year, the company decided against issuing formal guidance, citing “continued uncertainty around the world in the near term.” However, CFO Luca Maestri did point out on the company’s January earnings conference call that Apple could “achieve solid year-over-year revenue growth and set a March quarter revenue record despite significant supply constraints.” Maestri also added that the supply chain constraints in the March quarter are likely to be less than what the company experienced during the fiscal first quarter, which ended in December. This explains why Wall Street expects Apple to deliver $94 billion in fiscal Q2 revenue — a 5% increase over the prior-year period’s record revenue of $89.6 billion. Maestri’s commentary is an indication that the demand for Apple’s products remained strong last quarter. Even analysts are anticipating something similar as the higher end of Apple’s Q2 revenue estimate sits at $100.4 billion, which would translate into double-digit year-over-year growth for the company… Analysts are expecting the company to report earnings of $1.43 per share, which would be a small jump over the prior-year period’s figure of $1.40 per share. However, a combination of higher volumes and improved pricing should rub off positively on Apple’s bottom line and help it report stronger numbers. There are several reasons to believe Apple is headed for another record quarter. Stronger-than-expected numbers could send the tech stock soaring, which is why investors who are still on the sidelines may want to buy Apple before it becomes expensive.

MacDailyNews Take: Take the discounts where they present themselves.

Analysts’ consensus (FactSet) expect to see Apple report $1.43/share in Q2, up from $1.40 a share a year earlier. Estimize’s average estimate is $1.51/share. The FactSet consensus calls for $94.11 billion Q2 revenue and Estimize projects $95.7 billion, versus $89.58 billion YoY (Q221).

We expect the dividend for Apple shareholders to come in around $0.24 per share with an outside chance of a nice round quarter ($0.25) per share and buybacks of $90 billion at the very least.

As always, we’ll have Apple’s results for you as soon as they are available after market close, right around 1:30pm PDT / 4:30 pm EDT on Thursday, April 28th.

