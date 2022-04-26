Adam Scott, star of hit Apple TV+ series ‘Severance,’ wins 2022 Webby Best Actor award

The 26th Annual Webby Awards are honoring Adam Scott as the 2022 Webby Best Actor for his incredible work in the Apple TV+ series “Severance.”

Apple TV+ in early April announced the second season pick-up for “Severance,” the critically acclaimed workplace thriller from creator and writer Dan Erickson, and director and executive producer Ben Stiller.

The Webby Awards:

A beloved actor, when Adam Scott attaches himself to a streaming show, people want to watch. That’s partly why Severance is one of the most compelling series on streaming. In his portrayal of Mark Scout, the Lumon Industries employee who chooses to “sever” his work and personal lives, Adam Scott brings his quiet strength and humor to this dystopian story. Audiences are fascinated by workplace dramas and Adam Scott gives life to this story of extreme workplace productivity culture the way no one else can. With his portrayal of Mark Scout, Scott strikes multi-dimensional chords with the audience – his performance is incredible, it leaves the audience questioning at every turn of the show. The show shines a light on the impact of personal tragedies and the importance of facing your trauma, coupling that with a shadowy dystopian world makes for unstoppable watching. The audience is gripped the whole way along and Adam’s performance is why. For bringing his talents to the streaming screen in Severance, it is our pleasure to honor Adam Scott at the 2022 Webby Best Actor.

MacDailyNews Take: Congratulations to Adam Scott on winning the 2022 Webby Best Actor award for his portrayal of Mark Scout in the Apple TV+ hit series “Severance!”

If you haven’t given “Severance” a try, check it out – we recommend it very highly.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.