Apple launches service program for Apple Watch Series 6 ‘blank screen’ issue

Apple has launched a service program for Apple Watch Series 6 ‘blank screen’ issue. The company has determined that the screen on a very small percentage of 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 screens may go blank permanently. Affected devices were manufactured between April 2021 to September 2021.

If your Apple Watch Series 6 has exhibited this issue, you can use Apple’s serial number checker to see if your device is eligible for this program. If so, Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider will provide service, free of charge.

More info via Apple’s “Apple Watch Series 6 Service Program for Blank Screen Issue” website here.

MacDailyNews Note: This program is for Apple Watch Series 6 only. No other Apple Watch models are part of this program.

