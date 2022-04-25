Apple TV+ hosts premiere for limited series ‘The Essex Serpent’ starring Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston

Apple TV+ today held the world premiere event for the upcoming period drama limited series “The Essex Serpent,” starring Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston at the Ham Yard Hotel in London.

Attendees at the premiere red carpet included series stars Claire Danes, Tom Hiddleston, Clémence Poésy, Frank Dillane, Hayley Squires, Jamael Westman, Gerard Kearns and Michael Jibson.

Led by Emmy and SAG Award winner Danes, Emmy Award nominee Hiddleston, Dillane, Poésy and Squires, “The Essex Serpent” follows London widow Cora Seaborne (Danes) who moves to Essex to investigate reports of a mythical serpent. She forms an unlikely bond with the village vicar (Hiddleston), but when tragedy strikes, locals accuse her of attracting the creature.

