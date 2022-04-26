Apple TV+ debuts trailer for ‘The Essex Serpent’ ahead of May 13th premiere

Apple TV+ today unveiled the trailer for “The Essex Serpent,” the new limited series starring Emmy and SAG Award winner Claire Danes and Emmy Award nominee Tom Hiddleston, and based on Sarah Perry’s bestselling novel of the same name.

“The Essex Serpent” will debut globally with the first two episodes on Friday, May 13, 2022, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through June 10th.

Set in Victorian England featuring a star studded cast led by Danes, Hiddleston, Frank Dillane, Clémence Poésy and Hayley Squires, “The Essex Serpent” follows London widow Cora Seaborne (Danes) who moves to Essex to investigate reports of a mythical serpent. She forms a surprising bond of science and skepticism with the local pastor (Hiddleston), but when tragedy strikes, locals accuse her of attracting the creature.

“The Essex Serpent” is directed by BAFTA Award nominee Clio Barnard and written by BAFTA Award nominee Anna Symon. Barnard and Symon also serve as executive producers alongside Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman and Patrick Walters. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by See-Saw Films.

