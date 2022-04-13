After criticizing Apple’s 15%-30% App Store cut, Meta plans to take 47.5% in metaverse fees

After criticizing the 15%-30% fee Apple charges for certain types of sales and subscriptions in the App Store, Facebook parent Meta Platforms will charge creators around 47.5% on sales of digital assets and experiences made inside the company’s virtual reality platform Horizon Worlds.

Reuters:

The overall charge comprises of 30% hardware platform fee for sales made through Meta Quest Store, where it sells apps and games meant for its virtual reality headsets, and a further 17.5% cut as its Horizon platform fees, a Meta spokesperson told Reuters on Wednesday. Meta chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg has been a critic of Apple Inc’s app store fees of [up to] 30%, but Meta’s latest move to charge creators nearly half their sales on its own platform has angered many of them. Meta’s Horizon Worlds, an expansive VR social platform, and Horizon Venues, which is focused on virtual events, are early iterations of metaverse-like spaces.

MacDailyNews Take: It’s Meta Platform’s store. They own it. They should charge whatever rates the market will bear. If they’re charging too much, their store will flop. They can charge whatever they want.

Yes, after criticizing Apple, Zuckerberg is a hypocrite. He fits into Silicon Valley perfectly, he does.

And we would have called it “Horizon Events.”

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.