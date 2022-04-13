‘For All Mankind’ star Jodi Balfour joins ‘Ted Lasso’ cast

Jodi Balfour (“For All Mankind”) has been tapped for a major recurring role on Apple TV+’s awards-magnet “Ted Lasso,” Deadline reports.

Nellie Andreeva for Deadline:

Balfour will play Jack, a charming venture capitalist. In addition to Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, she joins the returning series regular ensemble cast including Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed.

With a record-breaking 20 Emmy nominations in 2021, the most ever for a freshman comedy series, Ted Lasso received seven Emmy Awards, including Best Comedy Series.

Balfour stars as Ellen on another Apple TV+ series, space drama For All Mankind. She is also known for her portrayal of Jackie Kennedy on The Crown, playing Joni on Cinemax’s Quarry and her starring role on Canadian drama series Bomb Girls, for which she received a Canadian Screen Award for Best Actress. Additionally, Balfour played the female lead of BBC1/Cinemax’s limited series Rellik and recurred on the third season of HBO’s True Detective. On the feature side, she recently starred opposite Heather Graham in The Rest of Us.