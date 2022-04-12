Apple’s Mac rises to take 14.5% U.S. market share

In the first quarter of the year, shipments of Apple’s Mac increased 18.6% year-over-year in the U.S. personal computer market to take 14.5% share, according to research firm Gartner.

Worldwide PC shipments totaled 77.5 million units in the first quarter of 2022, a 7.3% decrease from the first quarter of 2021, according to preliminary results by Gartner, Inc. A sharp drop in Chromebook sales significantly contributed to the overall market decline.

“After an unprecedented Chromebook surge in 2020 and early 2021, driven by demand from the U.S. educational market, Chromebook growth has tempered,” said Mikako Kitagawa, research director at Gartner. “It was a challenging quarter for the PC and Chromebook market to achieve growth, as this time last year the PC market registered its highest growth in decades.”

The top three vendors in the worldwide PC market remained unchanged in the first quarter of 2022, with Lenovo maintaining the No. 1 spot in shipments at 23.6% market share.

Preliminary Worldwide PC Vendor Unit Shipment Estimates for 1Q22 (Thousands of Units)



Apple continued its momentum to start this year, led by the popularity of the M1-based Mac devices. In the first quarter Apple introduced Mac Studio, a M1-based premium desktop model, driving sales among PC users who require high processing power.

Regional Overview

The U.S. saw the most significant impact from weakened Chromebook sales, with overall PC shipments declining 16.5% year-over-year in the region. While the consumer PC market softened compared to a year ago, the U.S. business PC market saw growth due to a strong economy and increasing numbers of new businesses entering the market.

Preliminary U.S. PC Vendor Unit Shipment Estimates for 1Q22 (Thousands of Units)



Notes: Data includes desk-based PCs, notebook PCs, ultramobile premiums (such as Microsoft Surface) and Chromebooks, but not iPads. All data is estimated based on a preliminary study. Final estimates will be subject to change. The statistics are based on shipments selling into channels. Numbers may not add up to totals shown due to rounding. Source: Gartner (April 2022)

The EMEA PC market decreased 6.3% year-over-year, reaching 22.5 million units. In addition to weak Chromebook demand, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had a significant impact on the region’s PC sales.

“Many PC vendors stopped shipping devices into Russia and demand in Ukraine collapsed,” said Kitagawa. “Additionally, the growing impact of upward inflationary pressure on discretionary spending has no doubt caused consumers to hold back on buying PCs, especially in Eastern Europe, which accounts for around 18% of the EMEA PC market.”

Excluding Japan, the Asia Pacific market grew by 4.1% year-over-year, mainly driven by demand for mobile PCs. Desktop PC sales declined in the region, due to weak demand from both consumers and businesses. Even with ongoing lockdowns in China, most buyers had already purchased devices in 2020 and 2021, so PC demand in Asia Pacific was largely driven by replacements as it was pre-pandemic.

These results are preliminary. Final statistics will be available soon to clients of Gartner’s PC Quarterly Statistics Worldwide by Region program. This program offers a comprehensive and timely picture of the worldwide PC market, allowing product planning, distribution, marketing and sales organizations to keep abreast of key issues and their future implications around the globe.

MacDailyNews Take: And the best news is that Apple’s indomitable Mac obviously has much headroom into which to grow both in the U.S. and worldwide!

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.