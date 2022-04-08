‘Friday Night Baseball’ on Apple TV+ will promote Siri and Apple Music

Apple’s “Friday Night Baseball” games will be available to anyone with internet access across devices where Apple TV+ can be found, including on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K and HD, and on tv.apple.com along with smart TVs, gaming consoles, and cable set-top boxes. “Friday Night Baseball” will be available on Apple TV+ in the United States, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, South Korea, and the United Kingdom, and for a limited time, without the need for a subscription.

Kif Leswing for CNBC:

Apple’s first foray into live sports starts on Friday with the broadcast of two Major League Baseball games on Apple TV+. The broadcast will include several on-screen tie-ins with Apple products, including on-screen graphics highlighting batter walk-up music available on Apple Music and baseball trivia with Siri. The “Friday Night Baseball” free live sports launch highlights the company’s strategy of marketing its streaming service to potential subscribers. The broadcast’s promotion of other Apple services also underscores what looks to be a deep production-based partnership with MLB. The broadcast is also a test of whether Apple’s strategy to offer TV+ on non-Apple platforms, like the web, other set-top boxes, or gaming consoles, can significantly boost its audience. Apple and pro baseball share a long history: MLB released one of the first apps for the iPhone back in 2008.

MacDailyNews Take: That MLB app was, and remains, one of the best sports apps ever made.

The people running MLBAM [MLB Advanced Media] get it, as evidenced by, among many other things, the MLB.com At Bat app which we’ve long praised. – MacDailyNews, March 20, 2015

MacDailyNews Note: The “Friday Night Baseball” doubleheader on Apple TV+ premieres on Friday, April 8th with:

• New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals, live from Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET

• Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels, live from Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET

