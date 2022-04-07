Check out these iMessage tips and tricks

Since Apple’s iMessage release over a decade ago, billions of messages have been sent. 9to5Mac‘s Allison McDaniel offers some tips and tricks to up your iMessaging game.

Allison McDaniel for 9to5Mac:

Sometimes a message simply doesn’t need an answer back but you’d like to acknowledge it anyway. That’s where reactions [Tapbacks] come in handy. By long-pressing on a message, you can love, thumbs up, thumbs down, laugh, emphasize, or question. Long-pressing also allows you to reply directly to a message. This is great if something got lost in the shuffle of a conversation. You can even copy a message, translate, and select certain messages all within this menu.

Game Pigeon is my favorite feature in iMessage. It offers a variety of super fun games to play with other iOS users. 8 Ball, Darts, and Filler are popular ones that I like to play with friends. Game Pigeon also lets you make your own custom avatar that’s separate from your memoji.

The team at 9to5Mac has been chatting about what we’d like to see added to iOS 16. While there is no launch date in the near future, here are a few items we hope to see at its debut.

• Archived messages

• Edited messages

• Reminders within messages